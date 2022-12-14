Watch: Former WWE United States Champion seemingly teases sinister gimmick in AEW with a throwback video

AEW star Matt Hardy posted a throwback video to when he was his "Broken" character, giving fans even more reason to believe that the iconic gimmick is making a return.

Hardy debuted in AEW as 'Broken Matt' when he teamed with The Elite in the first-ever Stadium Stampede match, which led to his feud with Sammy Guevara. However, following that rivalry, Matt reverted to his 'Big Money Matt' persona.

But could Broken Matt Hardy be making a comeback? One of Hardy's most recent tweets certainly points in that direction as he posted a clip from December 2019, when the character was running wild in WWE.

The "Broken" character can be credited as arguably one of the main things that rejuvenated both Matt and Jeff Hardy's characters during their time in Impact Wrestling, with the buzz the "Broken Universe" created eventually leading The Hardys to the ROH Tag Team Titles and eventually back to WWE.

Matt Hardy's latest AEW rival is his own employer Ethan Page

Ever since The Firm arrived on the scene in AEW, they have attempted to recruit more members through sheer brute force, with Matt Hardy and Private Party having their contracts owned by Stokely Hathaway and Ethan Page.

This has led to Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Marq Quen becoming extremely defiant in the face of their employers during their matches on shows like Dark and Dark: Elevation.

This constant defiance has led to the "Broken" character gradually slipping into Matt's mannerisms in recent weeks, with the most recent example taking place during the Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royale.

Hardy, Kassidy, and Quen will be in action on the upcoming episode of Dark against the team of Rhett Titus, Dean Alexander, and Rosario Grillo, with the former WWE Superstar most likely having more tricks up his sleeve for Ethan Page.

