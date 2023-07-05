[WATCH] "He's not doing anything for me" - Old clip of WWE's brutally honest first impressions of a young John Morrison

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion John Morrison now goes by the name Johnny TV in AEW, but what was the first impression of the current All Elite Wrestling star within World Wrestling Entertainment?

Some people may forget due to how successful John Morrison has been in his career, that he was actually a product of the WWE reality show Tough Enough. Wrestling under his real name John Hennigan, he went on to win the third season of the show along with the late Matt Cappotelli.

One thing that also gets forgotten is that despite winning the third season of the show, he failed his audition for the second season of the show that aired in 2002. Why did he fail his audition? Let Kevin Dunn explain what he didn't like about the man who would later become The Guru of Greatness.

"I think I don't like him because he's patronising us a little bit, and you know the more and more I think about it, I don't think he wants to be a WWF star, I think he wants to flip, act, run and do all the things that make up our genre. [He's not doing anything for me.] I'm passing." [From 00:08 to 00:24]

All that flipping, acting, and running eventually led Johnny to three WWE Intercontinental Championships, six tag team title reigns, and ECW Championship, and that's only covering his WWE accomplishments as he has gone on to have a lot of success in IMPACT Wrestling, AAA and Lucha Underground.

The former John Morrison was recently added to the AEW roster page

Back in May 2022, John Morrison (going by the name Johnny Elite) shocked the world when he debuted for AEW as the mystery "joker" pick in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Many thought he would be "All Elite" soon enough, but he wrapped up his stint in AEW after working a handful of matches. However, following his return on the June 23rd edition of AEW Rampage, it looks like Johnny TV is a full-time member of the AEW roster.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Johnny TV has been added to the AEW roster page.



The roster page has been updated with new graphics and updated profile pictures for everyone. Looks much better now. Johnny TV has been added to the AEW roster page.The roster page has been updated with new graphics and updated profile pictures for everyone. Looks much better now. https://t.co/trabyGevTs

The former John Morrison was officially added to the roster page at the beginning of July 2023, meaning that he has put pen to paper on some sort of deal with AEW. He is yet to receive the coveted "All Elite" graphic on social media, but one thing is certain, All Elite Wrestling fans better get used to seeing Johnny TV on their TVs.

Do you think Johnny TV will be a success in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes