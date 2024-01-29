WATCH: How AEW Failed Andrade El Idolo

Andrade returned to WWE after three years by entering the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. He left AEW just a few days ago because he wasn't happy in Tony Khan's company.

Andrade made his AEW debut on the June 4, 2021, episode of Dynamite. This arrival aligned with a phase when AEW was experiencing significant growth. The lingering impacts of the pandemic had subsided, and AEW, during this time, was weaving some of the best wrestling stories on television. However, just a few months after making his debut, Andrade found himself needing a compelling storyline, was gradually overshadowed, and got lost in the shuffle within AEW. His presence on AEW television dwindled in 2022, and on October 5, 2022, tensions escalated when Andrade had a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara.

In late 2023, he had a remarkable run in the Continental Classic, only to part ways with All Elite Wrestling thereafter.

Click on the video below as we dive deep into this topic, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content:

What are your thoughts on the video? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.