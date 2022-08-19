Watch: Old clip of Triple H slamming CM Punk surfaces on social media amidst AEW allegations

A clip from an edition of SmackDown in 2011 has surfaced on social media featuring Triple H and CM Punk.

In 2011 Punk and WWE did not seem to be on the best of terms each other. The former WWE Superstar often called out the company for the 'injustice' they seemed to be doing him. During that same period, he delivered a promo that would ultimately be known as the 'pipebomb promo'.

That same year, at Money in the Bank, CM Punk defeated John Cena for the WWE title. It was the last day of his contract with the company and Punk left the building with the championship much to Vince McMahon's dismay.

This week on Dynamite, the lineal AEW World Champion took matters into his own hands when he called out Hangman Page in his promo, a moment that was reportedly unscripted. Additionally, he referenced many of his former opponents in WWE. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley and CM Punk are set to face each other in a title unification bout next week on Dynamite.

Recently, a clip of Triple H berating Punk on an episode of SmackDown has been doing the rounds on Twitter. The Game called out Punk for calling himself a 'catalyst for change':

"When you talk about being the catalyst for change, really what you mean is you will only accept change if it means CM Punk is on top. Cause unless CM Punk is the guy, the man, that's not enough change for you. That's not really what you want." (00:46 - 00:59)

Triple H further highlighted that the 43 year-old star and he were similar with the exception of not playing a martyr:

"We did what we had to do to get on top the difference is I looked everybody in the eye and told you I'm gonna step on you. I'm gonna walk through you to get to the top you. You don't have the b**** to do it. What you did is you backdoor your way around. You try to do it by being a martyr." (1:05 - 1:24)

Wrestling world had intense reactions to the Triple H-CM Punk segment

During his tenure in WWE, CM Punk clashed with many prominent names in the industry. He went head to head with Triple H in verbal assaults, and his recent promo on Dynamite caught the attention of fans worldwide.

As soon as the knowledge of CM Punk calling out his former opponent was unscripted, the wrestling fraternity took to social media to express their thoughts on the situation.

The AEW World Champion was out of in-ring action for a few months due to a foot injury he suffered at the hands of Page. In his absence, Jon Moxley was crowned the Interim AEW World Champion. Punk returned last week and confronted The Purveyor of Violence and the two are set to unify their titles once and for all.

