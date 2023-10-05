What is AEW Title Tuesday 2023? Everything you must know about the Dynamite special going head-to-head with WWE NXT

The special episode of Dynamite, AEW: Title Tuesday will be held on October 10, and will be a major show for the promotion. The match card features several title matches as well as the in-ring debut of Adam Copeland.

Copeland will have his first AEW match against Luchasaurus at Title Tuesday. That in itself should set the tempo for the event, and there's a lot more where that came from.

A full list of the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday match card

Jon Moxley returns to challenge Rey Fenix (c) for the International Championship

Jon Moxley was a cause of concern after his match with Ray Fenix at Dynamite: Grand Slam unfortunately suffered a botched end. He's returning to the ring at Title Tuesday and will attempt to reclaim the International Championship.

Hikaru Shida will go into battle with Saraya for the AEW Women's Championship

The Women's Championship feud is pretty long-drawn by now, but the two stars involved will undoubtedly put together a stellar contest. Saraya will be looking to continue her title reign while Hikaru Shida attempts to reclaim the gold.

Adam Copeland will meet Luchasaurus in the ring

Following his debut at WrestleDream, Adam Copeland will compete in an AEW ring for the very first time. The Rated R Superstar will be going up against Luchasaurus in a hotly-anticipated contest.

Bryan Danielson clashes with Swerve Strickland

Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland will clash in a dream contest with the winner receiving a title shot for the TNT Championship.

The title is currently held by Christian Cage, who was confronted by Adam Copeland to end this week's episode of Dynamite.

Jay White and Hangman Page are set to go up against each other

Jay White and Hangman Page will clash in a match that is almost sure to be an instant classic. The two stars are both exceptional in the ring and will certainly put together an incredible contest.

Chris Jericho has Powerhouse Hobbs to look at in the ring

The Don Callis-Chris Jericho feud has been one of the most twisted elements of AEW programming recently. The latest twist in the story is the addition of Powerhouse Hobbs to the Callis family. Hobbs will face Jericho in a non-title match.

Title Tuesday will be going up against WWE NXT

While the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday match card is interesting in itself, there's a tidbit that adds all the more spice to the program. Title Tuesday will be broadcast on the same day as WWE NXT.

In an awe-inspiring move, WWE stacked next week's NXT match card. John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, and Paul Heyman have all been confirmed for appearances on next week's episode of the sports entertainment giant's third brand.

Carmelo Hayes revealed that the 16-time World Champion will be in his corner for his match with Bron Breakker next week. In response, Paul Heyman announced that he would be in the corner of Breakker with the blessing of Roman Reigns.

It was also confirmed that Cody Rhodes would be coming to NXT and making a major announcement.

Several other major stars will appear on the show as well. Becky Lynch, the NXT Women's Champion, and Dominik Mysterio, the NXT North American Champion will also both most likely appear.

Asuka will face off against Roxanne Perez and the Women's Breakout Tournament continues.

Are you excited for next week's episodes of Dynamite and NXT? Tell us in the comments section below!