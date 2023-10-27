What is AEW Worlds End? Date, location, and all you need to know about the new show

AEW President Tony Khan is certainly intent on increasing the number of pay-per-views that the Jacksonville-based promotion is dishing out. WrestleDream took place on October 1 this year. Now, we have Worlds End, which has been announced for Saturday, December 30, 2023.

With this becoming the year's sign-off event for Tony Khan, it is set to be an extravaganza for the paying public. AEW Worlds End will be the seventh annual event for Tony Khan's company. The special will take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. This will be the first time AEW has a pay-per-view in the state of New York.

The announcement was made on the October 25 episode of Dynamite. At the time of writing this article, there is no information about who would be on the match card, but there is more than a month of feuds and storylines that will come together by Worlds End on December 30. Tickets for the same will go on sale from November 3, 2023.

Khan currently has three programs running under his brand: Collision, Rampage, and Dynamite. The addition of one more pay-per-view might just be what the Jacksonville-based company requires for better views and ticket sales.

AEW brings two WWE icons to their fold ahead of Worlds End

Tony Khan has been quite busy getting some big names on the roster. Adam Copeland, who had his last match in WWE in August 2023, received a huge pop when he made his debut in Tony Khan's company at WrestleDream on October 1.

With Sting set to retire after competing in his last match on AEW Revolution 2024, Khan will have to create a scenario that gives The Stinger a fond and appropriate farewell. Moreover, fans were sent into a frenzy when The Nature Boy Ric Flair made his AEW debut on the most recent episode of Dynamite. Flair even cut a promo narrating that he would love to join The Vigilante on his last ride in the professional wrestling industry.

After successfully bringing Ric Flair into the AEW ring, head booker Tony Khan opened up the gates for some intense storylines. The roster is getting stacked with each major announcement. Khan now has a much bigger canvas to set up his stories.

