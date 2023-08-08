What did Chris Benoit tell RVD in their final conversation? Recalling the WWE legend's revelation

Former WWE and ECW Champion Rob Van Dam disclosed his last conversation with late former WWE star Chris Benoit, and what kind of relationship the two shared.

Chris Benoit will be remembered for the unfortunate events and the horrific incident that led to the death of him and his family. However, his legacy in the realm of pro wrestling can never be forgotten. Benoit is also a former world heavyweight champion, and many people in the community still respect him for his wrestling talent and accomplishments.

One such wrestling legend happens to be former Mr. ECW, Rob Van Dam, who revealed his last conversation with Benoit on the Cafe De Rene podcast. RVD had the last talk with Chris when he was leaving WWE, and he disclosed how Benoit respected his decision instead of convincing him to stay.

"In 2006 or 2007, whenever it was the same situation, but at this time, he said, 'Rob, I heard you were leaving.' I said, 'Yeah when my contract's up, I'm not going to re-sign," revealed RVD. "He goes, 'Hey, a lot of us respect you for that, man.' I said, 'Okay, I'm not saying I'm never going to come back.' Hey, it doesn't matter! You know when it's right to leave; a lot of us don't know that. So we respect you for that, so good on you." [1:55 - 2:26]

RVD revealed he had the same conversation with Chris Benoit when they were together in WCW

Although Chris Benoit respected RVD's decision to leave WWE back in 2006-07, the story was different when they were together in WCW and Van Dam opted to leave. Rob revealed how Chris was totally against his decision, which was also brought up in their last conversation:

"I was like, 'Okay.' And I brought up, 'Chris, do you remember, in WCW, you told me, you know, you thought I was stupid for leaving.' He was like, 'Well, f*** that, what did I know? Look at you. I was like, 'Okay, vindicated.' That's my Chris Benoit story." [2:27 - 2:45]

Considering the statement, RVD and Benoit both used to share a mutual respect with each other and supported each other in every part of their career before the unfortunate events took place.