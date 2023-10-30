What if CM Punk is behind the Devil Mask? Exploring the possibility of AEW pulling off the biggest swerve of all time

Is there a possibility that CM Punk could be the man who has been pestering Jay White and Bullet Club Gold all this time? Could he have been the man to steal MJF's mask from his locker room?

The Straight Edge Superstar has not been seen since All In earlier this year, as he was released from the company a week later, following his actions backstage. Since then, the focus has been on the AEW World Champion, who has had a myriad of challengers, with the latest being Jay White. However, the emergence of the man in the Devil Mask has changed the landscape of the title picture.

CM Punk possibly being the man in the Devil Mask would mean that he sorted out all of his issues with the promotion, and has been allowed him to make his return. Bullet Club Gold has speculated that MJF was the one in the mask, as this was his mask in the first place. But, like MJF claims, someone could have stolen the mask from his locker room.

The possible reason for Punk's actions? To cause disharmony in AEW, and allow him to slip in unnoticed, and pounce at the perfect time. This would make Punk's iconic line "The greatest trick the devil pulled off was making people believe he never existed" come true. Following the chaos he induces, the Chicago native could come in, and take the title, according to him, that he never lost.

CM Punk's next major appearance announced

Following his release from AEW, CM Punk was recently spotted as a color commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC).

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis recently revealed that he will be hosting a Fight Night event in Milwaukee that will feature more than fifteen fights, and several guests will be in attendance.

He revealed on Instagram that some of the guests included Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Criss Angle, Frank Mir, Nate Diaz, and Punk himself.

In the end, only time will tell when the former AEW World Champion will be seen in a wrestling ring again, as there has also been heavy speculation that he could make a return to WWE in the near future.

