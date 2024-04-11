What happened at AEW All In 2023 between CM Punk and Jack Perry?

AEW aired the footage fans had eagerly yearned for of CM Punk's backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. The Young Bucks were on hand to present the short clip of the two stars' fiery confrontation filmed through CCTV on this week's episode of Dynamite.

Matthew and Nicholas, Jackson of The Young Bucks, took digs at Punk but didn't name him and continued to hint at an alliance with Perry by deeming him 'the scapegoat.' The Bucks also tied in their ongoing rivalry with FTR and suggested that their rivals orchestrated the backstage fight. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood are close friends with The Best in the World.

The actual footage aired on Dynamite showed the incident. It showed CM Punk angrily approaching Jack Perry. They exchanged words, although there was no audio for viewers to hear what was said. The former two-time AEW World Champion shoved Perry before appearing to grab him in a chokehold. As Punk suggested in his interview with Ariel Helwani, Samoa Joe quickly ran in to separate them.

Paul Turner, Jerry Lynn, and Chris Hero also intervened, with Joe holding Perry back in the corner. CM Punk was furious, and while Lynn and Hero tried calming him down, he turned to someone off-camera in his fury. He walked off with Malakai Black, and the footage cut off.

AEW CEO Tony Khan lived up to his promise to air footage of the incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry. Viewers didn't see what led the American businessman to claim he 'feared for his life' during the All In 2023 backstage altercation.

Bully Ray suggests there is no endgame for AEW by airing the CM Punk-Jack Perry altercation

CM Punk briefly explained his side of the story about AEW All In 2023's incident this week. The Best in the World admitted choking Jack Perry, and Samoa Joe intervened.

Bully Ray gave his take on Tony Khan's decision to air the incident, and the WWE Hall of Famer questioned the move. On Busted Open Radio, he said CM Punk had already admitted his wrongdoings, so he couldn't understand what AEW was trying to achieve.

"I don't see the endgame. It's not like they're airing the footage to prove what Punk said was wrong. Punk admitted he put his hands on Jack Perry. Punk admitted to a verbal altercation. Punk admitted to people breaking it up. What is this video going to show us?" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

There is bound to be a lot of fallout from AEW's airing of the incident. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller mocked the move before it aired with a hilarious social media post. We could be in for more back-and-forth between the two companies.

