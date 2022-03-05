What had happened to AEW star Christopher Daniels' eye?

Christopher Daniels recently made his return to AEW as he faced Bryan Danielson in singles competition. Following Tony Khan's historic announcement of acquiring Ring of Honor, he went on to confirm a match between Danielson and Daniels.

Prior to his hiatus from AEW, Daniels teamed up with Frankie Kazarian on an episode of Dynamite from 2021. During the match, the veteran suffered a brutal injury as he got his face kicked into a ringside pole.

Upon his recent return, fans have been questioning about the injury. So what exactly happened to AEW star Christopher Daniels' eye?

As it turned out, during Daniels and Kazarian's match with The Young Bucks, Daniels suffered a massive hemorrhage. The veteran was the victim of a kick from Nick Jackson, and the injury left him in a bloody mess.

Daniels needed stitches to the wound on his eyebrow as his eyeball gradually turned red due to all the blood.

Chris Van Vliet @ChrisVanVliet



Don’t worry, he says he’s ok and it’s not affecting is vision at all

youtu.be/ehSKGclsuog For anyone wondering about Christopher Daniels’ eye after he made his AEW return tonight, here you go 👁 @facdaniels Don’t worry, he says he’s ok and it’s not affecting is vision at all For anyone wondering about Christopher Daniels’ eye after he made his AEW return tonight, here you go 👁 @facdaniels Don’t worry, he says he’s ok and it’s not affecting is vision at allyoutu.be/ehSKGclsuog https://t.co/Es4kVxBCPi

Christopher Daniels reflected on his return to AEW Dynamite with an emotional message

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Christopher Daniels and Bryan Danielson took each other to the absolute limit. While The Fallen Angel was unable to secure the win on the night, he took to Twitter to send a message to the fans.

Daniels expressed how grateful he was for the support he received from fans upon his return. The Fallen Angel concluded his statement by declaring that he is back.

"If you told me in May when I walked out the door that I wouldn’t wrestle here again for ten months, I wouldn’t have believed it. If you told me there’d be this much support for my return, I couldn’t have imagined it. Thank you all. I’M BACK." - wrote Daniels.

Christopher Daniels @facdaniels If you told me in May when I walked out the door that I wouldn’t wrestle here again for ten months, I wouldn’t have believed it.

If you told me there’d be this much support for my return, I couldn’t have imagined it.

Thank you all.



I’M BACK. If you told me in May when I walked out the door that I wouldn’t wrestle here again for ten months, I wouldn’t have believed it.If you told me there’d be this much support for my return, I couldn’t have imagined it.Thank you all. I’M BACK.

As things stand, it remains to be seen what plans AEW could have in store for Daniels moving forward. With Frankie Kazarian still being a part of the company, the two long-term tag team partners could reunite, or Daniels could continue as a singles star.

