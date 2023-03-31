What happened to Don Callis on AEW Dynamite? Reason for Twitter's concern disclosed

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite witnessed Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) continuing their streak of violence.

Don Callis was spotted backstage hyping Kenny Omega for his title defense against Jeff Cobbs while addressing the events of the previous week. He cited his eagerness to apologize to Hangman Adam Page for his accusations against him. However, when Omega's manager approached the former AEW World Champion, they were attacked by Blackpool Combat Club. When they left the scene, a dazed Callis was on the ground bleeding from the head.

Amidst the chaos, the 59-year old manager hit his head on a lighting rig following a vicious assault by Moxley. Given the nature of AEW adding blood to most of their matches, this injury was reportedly genuine and unexpected. Later, the severity of the wound was cited to be so bad that doctors allegedly claimed his skull was visible along with intense bleeding. He did not suffer a concussion and is currently in recovery.

The wrestling world took to Twitter to share their prayers and wished Callis a speedy recovery:

Anti-hero @DemonTimeMero 🏾 I hope Don Callis is okay I hope Don Callis is okay 🙏🏾

Some fans were even mocking The Purveyor of Violence being disappointed since he did not bleed as he does in most of his matches. There has been no update on the duration of Callis's recovery period and when he will able to make it back to the ring.

The Young Bucks suffered injuries on a latest edition of AEW Dynamite

The Blackpool Combat Club have been running rampant with their recent attacks. This week they almost pounced on Kenny Omega before Bryan Danielson returned, seemingly coming to his aid. He turned on The Cleaner before Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta pounced on him.

The other members of The Elite, Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) were not present given their assault the week before. During their match with JAS and House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championship, Matt Jackson suffered a partially torn bicep. While he allegedly worked through the injury during the bout, it seemed to worsen post it. The AEW EVP had also reportedly refused to undergo surgery enabling him to appear on television for a while more. In a bid to be written off AEW television for a while, they were shown being stretchered away in ambulances before an edition of Dynamite.

This week Adam Cole made his in-ring return after nine-months against Daniel Garcia. The two men competed in an intense main event where Cole won the bout. This did not sit well with Chris Jericho who walked out to assist Garcia out of the arena. Thus, seemingly laying the foundation for a potential rivalry with the young star.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes