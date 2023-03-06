What happened at the end of Jon Moxley's match at AEW Revolution? Reason for Twitter's concern disclosed

Former World Champion Jon Moxley has become a subject for widespread concern after tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view. While fighting 'Hangman' Adam Page in a Texas Death Match, the hardcore specialist was trapped in a spot that could have proved to be career-threatening.

Moxley is a workhorse of All Elite Wrestling. Despite having engaged in multiple brutal gimmick matches, the veteran somehow managed to pull off tough spots and leave unscathed. Such was the case at the latest event, although the horrible moment made the audience cover their eyes.

During the climax of the Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution, Jon Moxley was caught between the ropes with a chain wrangling around his neck. Adam Page twisted the metal until Moxley seemed to be visibly choking on screen. His face has turned red, leading to fans fearing the worst. After struggling for a moment, he tapped out.

Moxley hasn't been reported to have picked up an injury during the wild proceedings. Plus, his recent bout with Hangman 'Adam Page' is being acclaimed for its presentation of hardcore wrestling. The Purveyor of Violence has created yet another spectacle for the wrestling world.

Jon Moxley used a famous WWE finisher at AEW Revolution 2023

Moxley seemed to be in trouble from the beginning of the match at AEW Revolution. He was bleeding profusely while Hangman seemed relentless. The world champion somehow turned the tables midway during the bout.

In a desperate attempt, Jon Moxley used the infamous WWE finisher Curb Stomp on a brick and caught Page off-guard. The crowd went wild after witnessing the tribute to his former SHIELD member. Chants of Seth Rollins filled the arena while Moxley took control of the match.

Moxely and Rollins have massive respect for each other's work. Roman Reigns also acknowledges them during interviews, often breaking his character. The last time the legendary trio were together in WWE was during The Shield's Final Chapter live show in 2019 at Illinois.

Now that his story with Adam Page has culminated, it seems like Jon will get a much-deserved vacation. The Purveyor of Violence could make a fresh start to his All Elite career after having accomplished many feats, including his 100th victory.

