What happened after MJF threw water on a kid at AEW Revolution 2023? Real reaction revealed

You have to respect MJF's relentless commitment to kayfabe at this point, even if it makes him come across like a total jerk. His match against Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship will make all the headlines, but something else he did at AEW Revolution shows his obsession with perfecting his character.

At the show, MJF threw water on a kid just because he could. It was a classic heel move that came across as harmless and a bit of fun. However, while everyone thought the child was planted by AEW in the crowd for the spot, that was reportedly not the case.

Reports state that the AEW World Champion splashed a random kid, and the young boy was upset about it. He had to be calmed down by some members of the AEW team while his mother was seething throughout.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp It seems like the kid MJF threw the drink on wasn't a plant. He was very upset. @WilliamRBR went and got him an Acclaimed foam finger. Some others from AEW talked to the child to help smooth things over. Amanda Huber is sitting with him now twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It seems like the kid MJF threw the drink on wasn't a plant. He was very upset. @WilliamRBR went and got him an Acclaimed foam finger. Some others from AEW talked to the child to help smooth things over. Amanda Huber is sitting with him now twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

This guy is a menace to society at this point, and while we feel for the kid, we have to stand up and applaud the lengths to which MJF will go to stay true to character. It would be peak if the mother pursues it further and hands him a lawsuit or something that we hope he loses. Hey, this is the wrestling world and anything goes here!

MJF's winding up of Bryan Danielson before AEW Revolution

No one is safe from MJF's tongue and actions. He has managed to tick people off both in AEW and beyond. The latest to feel his wrath was Bryan Danielson, whom he wound up in a manner that was not in the best taste.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman addressed Danielson's kids before their match at AEW Revolution on an episode of Dynamite. He talked about the Iron Man match he was supposed to fight him in and warned his opponent's young ones that he would destroy their father.

The Devil went into graphic detail, stating that he would rip Danielson's arms out of their sockets so that he would lose the ability to pick them up. The former WWE Champion lashed out by attacking the AEW World Champion, leading to a brawl. And you thought him throwing water at a kid was bad.

The Salt of the Earth is notorious for making sure he remains a heel in all spheres of life. That makes him one of the best stars on the AEW roster and perhaps the world.

