What happened between Uncle Howdy (aka Bo Dallas) and Sting?

Sting is one of the most iconic wrestlers in history. He is synonymous with WCW and was the face of the franchise.

He later had stints with TNA and briefly with WWE before he moved to AEW. It was in this promotion that he retired and had his final match. One thing that will always seem like a missed opportunity is his match with The Undertaker.

When Sting was in WWE, he had his first 'Mania match at WrestleMania 31 against Triple H. He lost the match, but after he made his appearance the next day on RAW, he was greeted with loud cheers. They also chanted the name of The Undertaker when he was asked what was next for him. Then Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, came out and started to speak to the Vigilante. That is when the WWE Hall of Famer heard enough and gave him a scorpion death drop.

Eric Bischoff speaks on Sting’s return at All In

Sting made his shocking return to AEW at All In when he came out to save Darby Allin from the hands of the Elite.

He did that in epic fashion and even walked out to Metallica’s Seek and Destroy. Former WWE star Eric Bischoff has shed light on The Icon’s return and said it was awesome to see him return.

He was speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast when he said:

"That was awesome. It's moments like that; that show could have been kind of flatlined at around a six or a seven out of a scale of 1 to 10. Then Sting shows up, completely surprising everybody. You automatically bump from a six to an eight just because that creates emotion, and that's what people will talk about when they get home."

While it is not yet known if his appearance was just a one-off, it would be awesome to see if the WWE Hall of Famer will appear again soon.

