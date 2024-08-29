WWE Hall of Famer gives verdict on Sting's return at AEW All In 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on Sting's blockbuster return at AEW All In 2024. The Icon retired from in-ring competition earlier this year.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion made his triumphant return with the Metallica theme at the Wembley Stadium last Sunday. The veteran showed up after his former tag partner, Darby Allin, was outnumbered by The Young Bucks and Jack Perry after the Coffin Match. The Icon took out Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, but The Scapegoat escaped. He also shared a moment with Darby.

Meanwhile, former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff gave his verdict on the blockbuster return of the legendary wrestler. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric claimed that the return of the 65-year-old star made the show even better.

"That was awesome. It's moments like that; that show could have been kind of flatlined at around a six or a seven out of a scale of 1 to 10. Then Sting shows up, completely surprising everybody. You automatically bump from a six to an eight just because that creates emotion, and that's what people will talk about when they get home," Bischoff stated. [H/T: WrestlingINC]

WWE legend says Sting overshadowed an underwhelming match at AEW All In 2024

During the same episode of the podcast, WWE legend Eric Bischoff claimed that fans would no longer complain about the underwhelming encounter between Darby Allin and Jack Perry because The Vigilante's return after the Coffin Match brought them the most excitement.

"They're not going to talk about some match that they weren't really into. They're not going to complain about it; they're going to forget about it, and they're going to think about the thing that brought them the most happiness and excitement," he added. [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Notably, Jack Perry sent a warning to Stinger in a backstage promo following the events of All In. It will be interesting to see if The Icon makes more appearances on AEW TV in the coming weeks.

