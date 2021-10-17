Will Jungle Boy emerge as the star that AEW believes he can eventually be?

Since the inception of AEW, there has been one young prospect that fans of the promotion are anxiously waiting to see rise to the top.

When AEW launched in 2019, one of the first young wrestlers that the audience noticed was Jack Perry, known under the gimmick of Jungle Boy. With an incredible look and tremendous athleticism, it was easy to see that this young star was destined to shine. He appears to be a natural in the spotlight.

The son of the late, great actor Luke Perry, he already had a lot going for him. He grew up in the Hollywood scene and was a natural performer right from the start. When you add in the fact that he is also a dynamic daredevil, and it's an almost complete recipe for success.

Jungle Boy is probably one of the most beloved performers in AEW today

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "MJF, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevera. But there are many others that I can list. We talked about Orange Cassidy, Britt Baker we can talk about till we’re blue in the face. Ricky Starks & Hangman Page. There’s so many young stars." - Tony Khan on the pillars of AEW "MJF, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevera. But there are many others that I can list. We talked about Orange Cassidy, Britt Baker we can talk about till we’re blue in the face. Ricky Starks & Hangman Page. There’s so many young stars." - Tony Khan on the pillars of AEW https://t.co/Bux4r7oVHH

Adopted and adored by the AEW audience, the 24-year-old sensation seems to be on the fast track to success. But what does the future hold for this phenom?

Already a proven performer along with his partner, Luchasaurus, as part of The Jurassic Express, it's been predicted this high flyer will also find soaring success as a singles star in the future.

There's no doubt that Perry has 'that thing' that draws the audience to him. It's revealed every time he enters the arena and hears people singing his theme song.

Tony Khan and the company have high hopes for Jungle Boy, as they have made him a pivotal part of their programming for two years now. However, they have also been careful to develop both him and his character slowly. They haven't pushed Jungle Boy too hard or too fast.

Having said that, It seems almost inevitable that this fabulous and photogenic performer will always be highlighted as one of the faces of the promotion for years to come. As he continues to develop as not only a persona but as an in-ring performer, there's no telling how far Jungle Boy could climb.

You never know, someday, we may be talking about the AEW World Champion, Jungle Boy... Swinging on a vine near you.

