Will AEW give us more from FTR in 2022?

FTR, formerly known as The Revival in WWE, has been anointed as potentially the best tag team in the world by several observers of pro wrestling. Their no-nonsense old school style, based on teams like The Midnight Express and The Brain Busters, has captured the attention of fans and been effective in telling competent stories in the ring.

When Tony Khan and AEW signed the pair of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, it was considered a major coup for the young promotion. FTR symbolized how great AEW's division could truly be. They needed the new team almost as much as FTR needed them.

The duo found some success with their former promotion, winning the tag team titles on all of WWE's brands: NXT, RAW and SmackDown. However, they were also made to look like clowns in their feud with The Usos. It was the last straw in the minds of many FTR fans.

The normally serious unit was subjected to silly skits and bad jokes. It wasn't long after that they headed for All Elite Wrestling, and what they thought were greener pastures.

FTR wasted little time in capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championships in their first few months with the promotion.

While their "No Flips, Just Fists" mentality may be the polar opposite of their contemporaries like The Young Bucks, Proud and Powerful, and Lucha Bros, they adapted well and were having great matches with all of AEW's top teams.

Since dropping the belts to the Bucks just two months later, FTR has been steady but not spectacular. They did manage to win the AAA tag titles earlier this year, but they haven't really seemed to be at the level they once were in the early stages of their AEW run.

Since joining The Pinnacle, they have seemed especially pushed into the background as MJF takes center stage in that faction. At times, FTR has felt like mere lackeys for The Salt of the Earth. Especially this Wednesday, when they were basically used as tackling dummies for Maxwell Jacob Friedman in the six-man main event.

The members of The Pinnacle came up short against the team of Sting, Darby Allin and CM Punk.

This is obviously part of the arc of their AEW careers; it's at a bit of a lull right now. But they should be back stronger than ever as we head towards 2022. They are still the best tag team in the world, technically sound and able to work with any set of opponents out there.

Hopefully, their much anticipated showdown with the Briscoe Brothers will be the perfect fuel for their fire in the months ahead. If AEW is going to truly get something out of their investment, they have to ride these modern day horsemen.

A red-hot feud with the Briscoes, followed by a chase for the AEW tag team titles? That's just what the doctor ordered for the team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, as we kick off the new year with a fresh (re-)start.

