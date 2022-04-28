What is the meaning of FTR, the tag team from AEW?

This week's AEW Dynamite featured the first-ever match between FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The ROH & AAA Tag Team Champions squared off to qualify for the upcoming Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

During their stint, the pair have established themselves as one of the finest tag teams in AEW. The duo started out together on WWE's Black and Gold brand, where they were known as The Revival. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler would later go on to become the company's first-ever Triple Crown Tag Team Champions.

Following their WWE departure, the pair made their surprise debut for All Elite Wrestling under the new name FTR. The meaning of their team's name was left open for interpretation by the duo.

For example, they could be saying "Fear the Revolt," a reference to when they first departed WWE and sought to be named The Revolt. However, The Revolt name was already in use by Caleb Konley and Zane Riley, quickly nixing Dax and Cash's plans.

On the other hand, it may also have a more explicit meaning of "F--k the rest." Adding to their WWE resume, Dax and Cash have captured the AEW, AAA, and ROH Tag Team Championship, defeating the likes of the Young Bucks, The Lucha Brothers, and The Briscoes.

Dax has seemingly embarked upon the first singles chapter of FTR's story with his win on Dynamite. The veteran aims to add the Owen Hart Tournament Cup to his impressive list of accolades.

FTR want the AEW Tag Team Championship for the second time

You could have forgiven FTR for wanting to take a breather, given the year they have had already. While not content with their current titles, the pair have signaled their intentions for the AEW Tag Team Championship once more.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus recently defended their tag titles against reDRagon on the April 13 edition of Dynamite. They first competed against one another at Revolution 2022 in a three-way match also involving the Young Bucks, where the champions retained their titles.

Following Jurassic Express' match against reDRagon, FTR emerged to stare down both tag teams. The angle could possibly lead toward the double champions facing Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for their second run as the AEW Tag Team Champions.

