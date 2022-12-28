What if multi-time WWE World Champion returns to dethrone Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns has been at the helm of greatness since becoming Universal Champion a couple of years ago. The addition of the WWE Championship enabled him to achieve accolades of the highest order in the wrestling industry. A clip recently surfaced wherein a fan cited the possibility of CM Punk dethroning The Tribal Chief.

At Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns defended his undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul. Prior to this, he ended his longtime rivalry with Brock Lesnar that transpired over a span of nearly seven years. The Needle Mover defeated The Beast to win the WWE title at WrestleMania 38.

Many veterans and notable names in the industry have entered the ring against Reigns in a bid to defeat him, but none have been successful. From Goldberg, John Cena, Edge, Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro), and Drew McIntyre, amongst others.

A clip surfaced online with CM Punk potentially returning to face The Bloodline leader and being the one to end his title reign:

Dakota/The Lone Wolf @DaLoneWolf97 CM Punk is trending, perhaps he's the one to dethrone Roman CM Punk is trending, perhaps he's the one to dethrone Roman https://t.co/c10GdKxjIE

The two-time AEW World Champion and The Tribal Chief feuded on multiple occasions during the former's WWE tenure. The Bloodline leader made his main roster debut at Survivor Series in 2012 as a member of The Shield, wherein they interrupted Punk's match.

Roman Reigns added another feather to his cap with an impressive streak

Roman Reigns achieved the accolade of two years as Universal Champion, a title which he won in August 2020. He did so by pinning Braun Strowman in a triple-threat match that also featured Bray Wyatt.

Following his win in the Winner Take All match at WrestleMania, he held the WWE title for eight months and counting. More recently, another accomplishment came to light: The Tribal Chief has been unpinned for 1100 days and counting. At TLC in 2019, Baron Corbin defeated The Tribal Chief and pinned him. This was the last time the wrestling fraternity witnessed Reigns being pinned.

. @Bub3m16 Baron Corbin was the last man to pin Roman Reigns, back in 2019. Baron Corbin was the last man to pin Roman Reigns, back in 2019. https://t.co/3MVxtec7xZ

While Punk's future on AEW is uncertain, there have been rumors of a potential WWE return. However, there has been no confirmation of his current stance with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Would you like to see CM Punk challenge Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes