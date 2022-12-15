Roman Reigns completes unprecedented 1096-day streak in WWE 

Roman Reigns has become one of the most dominant forces that WWE has ever seen over the past few years, but today, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion can now claim that he has not been pinned for three years.

The last time Roman Reigns was pinned in a WWE ring came back at TLC in 2019 when Baron Corbin defeated him. The subsequent three years have seen the formation of the Bloodline, the recruitment of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa, and Reigns collecting the company's two most prestigious Championships.

Reigns will walk into the 2023 Royal Rumble with one of the rarest records in the company and one of the longest undefeated streaks on record.

Roman Reigns will return to WWE SmackDown this week

It was announced this past week on WWE SmackDown that The Tribal Chief will return to honor his Honorary Uce Sami Zayn. As part of a backstage segment, Jey Uso made it clear that Zayn should sharpen up his appearance in order to receive praise from The Head of the Table this week.

Roman Reigns hasn't appeared since Survivor Series since it was reported that he suffered a ruptured ear drum whilst competing inside War Games. The Champion received a slap to the face from Kevin Owens, which was reportedly unplanned and caused the injury.

Reigns was said to have been unhappy about the spot backstage following the match, but The Bloodline picked up the win, and the issues have seemingly blown over both on and off-screen since Zayn proved his loyalty to his new brothers.

Interestingly, Drew McIntyre is reportedly sidelined with the same injury, but his return date is currently unknown.

