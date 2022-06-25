What is the PPV price of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door?

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is a massive crossover event jointly produced by the two major wrestling promotions. The pay-per-view is a dream come true for many and will air on June 26 from the United Center in Chicago.

The event will bring together some of the very best in the business and have them engage in fantasy warfare. The pick of the bunch is the mega main event between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World Championship.

If you have tickets to the show, you are guaranteed a good time and some incredible wrestling. However, if you'd rather sit at home and tune in from the comfort of your couch, you can also do that.

The event is available on pay-per-view, which means all you need to do is pay up a certain amount, sit back and enjoy the show.

Per the official announcement, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will be live-streamed on B/R Live for $49.99 in the US. The price is the same if you want to order it via your cable or satellite provider.

How to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door?

This is a blockbuster show you simply cannot miss. If you live in the United States, you can watch it on B/R Live, in traditional pay-per-view formats, and select movie theaters. In Canada, fans can access the event on PPV.com .

However, things will be a little different if you live anywhere else. Instead of the aforementioned formats, you will have to use FITE.TV to watch the show. If you live in Japan, you can watch the event on NJPWWorld.com.

