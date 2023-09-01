What is the relationship between Ricky Starks and Bayley? Exploring their long-standing friendship

Bayley is doing some serious Damage CTRL over in WWE. While fans have all the updates about her going to SmackDown, they have wondered about the relationship between her and AEW star Ricky Starks.

The two are wrestling for rival companies, but it is common knowledge that they are friends, which leads one to wonder whether they are in a romantic relationship. Here's all you need to know about Bayley's relationship with Starks.

According to Starks, he first met the former Hugger in 2014. In 2017, she, Aaron Solo, and Starks lived together for a while when she was dating Solo. She and Solo have broken up since then, but she is still good friends with Starks.

The Absolute One has revealed that during that time, the two trained together and even traveled together. He maintains that she is one of his closest friends.

Ricky Starks reacted to Bayley and Becky Lynch's feud

The former SmackDown Women's Champion and Becky Lynch were in a feud back in February, and the angle naturally spilled over to social media. Cutting a promo where she suggested that Lynch got married only to handle a pregnancy, the former Hugger was then subject to a horrid, insinuating post by Lynch.

Even though Ricky was in AEW and Bayley in WWE, Starks reacted to the post, proving that their friendship was beyond the ring.

When Starks and CM Punk were locked in combat for the "Real" World Championship this year, The Doctor of Hugganomics praised Starks via a social media post.

Ricky Starks is 33 and is one of AEW's fastest-rising stars. Bayley made her debut in wrestling in the indie circles. She then performed at WWE's NXT and was the NXT Women's Champion in 2015-2016. She won the RAW Women's Championship in 2016-2017. She was the SmackDown Women's Champion in 2019-2020,

