Ricky Starks reacts to Bayley possibly trying to steal WWE RAW Superstar's husband 

WWE Superstar Bayley and AEW star Ricky Starks are close friends in real life. They can often be spotted on social media exchanging tweets and banter. This was the case recently when the former FTW Champion reacted to The Role Model's tweet following Monday Night RAW.

Bayley and Becky Lynch have been embroiled in a feud lately. The two horsewomen were set to collide in a steel cage match on the 30th-anniversary episode of RAW. However, The Man was ambushed by Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and the match did not take place.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Lass-Kicker was hell-bent on getting the match. She confronted Bayley, who brought up her husband, Seth Rollins, claiming that the Monday Night Messiah only married Becky Lynch because he got her pregnant.

Becky Lynch posted a picture of Bayley and the former WWE Champion, insinuating that the former Hugger was after her husband.

Bayley sent out a tweet acknowledging Becky's tweet, and Ricky Starks responded.

"Skskdkdkkdkdksksks," Ricky Starks tweeted.

Becky Lynch attacked Dakota Kai and threatened to snap her ankle with a chair if Bayley did not accept her challenge for a steel cage match next week in Orlando. A desperate Bayley accepted.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo did not like the segment between Bayley and Becky Lynch

Vince Russo felt that Bayley acted out of character by accepting the match. The former WWE writer said the following on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

"First of all, bro, if I see one more, how many Becky-Bayley promos do you think we've seen? Like, seriously bro, more than anybody else. So Becky wants the return match in the steel cage. Bayley's not going to give it to her. So Becky says, OK, hold on a minute, she comes from the back with one of the Sky sisters whose leg is in the chair, whatever." [From 55:30 onwards]

He added:

"Bro, Bayley is a heel. What would a heel say? Go ahead. She's a heel, she would want to get out of that match, she would sell her down the river. You want to make me hate Bayley, but she's going to show compassion. Oh man, bro, come on."

The match is 10 years in the making, as the two superstars faced each other in NXT in Orlando almost a decade back.

