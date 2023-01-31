"The writing is just so weak" – Triple H's booking of former RAW Women's Champion heavily criticized by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Triple H took over creative duties in WWE when Vince McMahon retired back in 2022. The Game's booking of the segment involving Becky Lynch and Bayley on the latest episode of WWE RAW was heavily criticized by former writer Vince Russo.

Becky Lynch and Bayley were scheduled to have a Steel Cage match at RAW XXX. Damage CTRL ambushed Becky, causing the match to get voided. On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, The Man and Bayley engaged in a promo battle which ended with the match being rescheduled.

This was after the Lass Kicker threatened to damage Dakota Kai's ankle if Bayley didn't accept the match and the latter conceded. The Role Model had initially turned down Becky's challenge to reschedule the match.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo criticized the writing of the segment.

"This is what's awful about this, and it's because the writing is just so weak. First of all, bro, if I see one more, how many Becky-Bayley promos do you think we've seen? Like, seriously bro, more than anybody else. So Becky wants the return match in the steel cage. Bayley's not going to give it to her. So Becky says, OK, hold on a minute, she comes from the back with one of the Sky sisters whose leg is in the chair, whatever." [From 55:30 onwards]

He went on to say:

"Bro, Bayley is a heel. What would a heel say? Go ahead. She's a heel, she would want to get out of that match, she would sell her down the river. You want to make me hate Bayley but she's going to show compassion. Oh man, bro, come on."

Vince Russo suggested an alternate way to book Becky Lynch and Bayley's segment on WWE RAW

On the same episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that Bayley should have let Becky Lynch attack Dakota Kai in order to weasel out of the match and get more heat on herself.

"Think about it. If she told Becky to have her way with with Dakota Kai, now you've got a little story... See, now you've got something. But they made Bayley act totally out of character. Like oh my god no no no, I'll let you kill me in the cage. That's ridiculous," Vince Russo said.

Bayley ended up begging for Dakota's safety and accepting the Steel Cage match. It will be on WWE RAW in Orlando, the same place where their rivalry started 10 years back on NXT.

