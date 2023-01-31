WWE star who has real-life heat with Becky Lynch takes credit for her historic WrestleMania match

Becky Lynch has had a number of iconic moments in WWE. The biggest came at WrestleMania 35 when she was part of the first women's main event in WrestleMania history.

She faced Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in a winner-take-all triple threat match for the WWE SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships. The initial plans for the match involved only The Man and the former UFC star.

Andrew @bigtimeEST Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte hugging after their WrestleMania 35 main event. Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte hugging after their WrestleMania 35 main event. https://t.co/z3owHfNp6u

Charlotte Flair was added late to the match, and many fans disagreed with that decision. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, the Queen claimed that she was the glue in the match and made it all come together.

"You have this hot babyface, Becky Lynch, that the fans love. You've got this woman [Rousey] who paved the way and showed that women could main event pay-per-view in UFC. I definitely feel like I made it all come together. Yes, the narrative is fun to say that I was shoe-horned or however the inside circle wants to talk about me, but I know what my purpose was. Looking back now, I'm okay with that," said Charlotte. (h/t: Fightful)

Charlotte Flair addresses backlash from the WWE Universe

The SmackDown Women's Champion addressed the hate she gets and stated that she does not feel it. She then stated that nobody can take away the fact that she was in the WrestleMania main event.

"Do you feel like people are constantly poking at me and I never give them anything? I've been so consistent in the public. I never put down other talent to prop myself up. There is constant Charlotte hate. I don't feel it, and I feel like sometimes, that's what they're looking for. I was a part of (WrestleMania) 35 happening. No matter what they want me to say, no one will ever take that away from how I feel about myself, the performance, and the storyline." (h/t: Fightful)

Charlotte Flair recently returned to action and immediately captured the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship after defeating Ronda Rousey.

She has faced Becky Lynch in WWE multiple times. Their feud has boiled over into real-life heat at times. Charlotte's father Ric Flair and Becky Lynch have engaged in a war of words as well. However, The Nature Boy recently apologized for his words.

