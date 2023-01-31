Becky Lynch reacts to old photo of Bayley hugging Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch has accused top WWE Superstar Bayley of trying to steal Seth Rollins from her.

Big Time Becks was involved in a heated in-ring segment with arch-rival Bayley on tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The segment saw Bayley pulling no punches and going too far when she said Lynch wasn't good enough for Seth Rollins. The Role Model then claimed that the former only married Becky because she was pregnant.

Shortly after RAW came to a close, The Man took to Twitter to share an old picture in which Bayley can be seen hugging Rollins.

Lynch accused Bayley of trying to take Rollins away from her in the tweet's caption.

"I guess it’s not just my spot she’s after. #WWERAW," she wrote.

Are you a fan of The Man? Click to shop for official Becky Lynch merchandise!

How did fans react to Becky Lynch's tweet?

Bayley crossed the line on RAW tonight but managed to generate a massive buzz on social media with her comments. Lynch's tweet received several responses as well, some of which can be checked out below:

Lynch and Bayley are the best of friends in real life. The two women have been bitter rivals on WWE TV for a while now. The duo was set to collide inside a steel cage on RAW XXX, but the match was cut from the show to make more room for The Tribal Court segment.

Here's what Bayley had to say about the cancellation:

"I honestly think it put our story in a whole different place. And I think it did a lot for Damage CTRL. So, I'm super happy with it. I did... I don't want them to think that women's wrestling is moving backwards, or we're not seen in the same light of Roman Reigns or anybody like that. We're very appreciated backstage. We're treated super well, and we are part of big conversations when it comes to big stories and big matches."

Becky Lynch and Bayley are all set to compete in a Steel Cage match on next week's edition of WWE RAW. After what Bayley said about Seth Rollins, it would be interesting to see what happens when Lynch finally gets her hands on The Role Model.

Are you excited for Becky Lynch vs. Bayley inside a steel cage? Sound off in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes