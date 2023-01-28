Bayley sends a message to fans after WWE canceled Steel Cage match on RAW XXX

Bayley had a message for the WWE Universe, who wasn't happy with her scheduled Steel Cage match being called off on RAW XXX.

The Role Model is currently feuding with her arch-rival Becky Lynch on the Monday Night show. She was set to battle Lynch in a Steel Cage match on RAW XXX. The match was eventually canceled, and the WWE Universe wasn't one bit happy.

While speaking with BT Sport, Bayley shared her thoughts on the match being canceled. Here's what she had to say:

"How did I feel with the outcome of it? I felt good. I honestly think it put our story in a whole different place. And I think it did a lot for Damage CTRL. So, I'm super happy with it. I did. Yeah [responding to upset fans]. Which is cool, you know. They have our backs and stuff. I don't want them to think that women's wrestling is moving backwards, or we're not seen in the same light of Roman Reigns or anybody like that. We're very appreciated backstage. We're treated super well, and we are part of big conversations when it comes to big stories and big matches." (0.01-0.39)

How did fans react to Bayley's comments?

While some fans seemed happy with Bayley's explanation, many others still expressed their anger over what happened on RAW XXX. Check out some of the responses to the comments below:

Shortly after the Steel Cage match was canceled, Fightful shared a report explaining the reason behind the same. As per Fightful, the Tribal Court segment featuring The Bloodline went longer than was planned. This resulted in WWE trimming several segments throughout the show.

Fans are aware that the Tribal Court segment saw Sami Zayn being declared "not guilty" by Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief made the decision after Jey Uso stood up for Zayn and convinced Reigns that he was loyal to The Bloodline.

Were you upset with the Steel Cage match being canceled on RAW XXX? Sound off in the comments!

