Major advertised match for WWE RAW XXX was canceled due to The Bloodline's segment - Reports

Tonight's 30th Anniversary episode of WWE RAW opened with the epic Trial of Sami Zayn, featuring The Bloodline. It was a great segment, but it reportedly went longer than expected, which had a ripple effect on the entire show. As a result, Becky Lynch and Bayley's planned Steel Cage Match had to be altered massively.

The two former Women's Champions were all set to clash inside the cage on WWE RAW before Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY attacked Lynch during her entrance. They sent The Man into the ring and locked the cage as all three members of Damage CTRL beat her down. This led to the match being called off.

Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select that the Steel Cage Match and its entrances were supposed to get two segments before The Bloodline trial went long and forced several segments to get trimmed.

Instead of having a short match, Lynch and Bayley ended up having an angle to set up a full-on bout between the two. It remains to be seen when the match will take place, especially with both women expected to enter the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Was The Bloodline trial on WWE RAW XXX worth delaying Becky Lynch vs. Bayley?

While many fans will have been annoyed at the cancelation of Lynch vs. Bayley on WWE RAW, the segment that seemingly ate up its time was fantastic. The trial of Sami Zayn featured multiple twists and turns to keep the fans guessing.

Just when it looked like The Honorary Uce would be kicked out of The Bloodline, Jey Uso provided video evidence that Zayn was loyal to the group. Roman Reigns would declare Sami not guilty before saying he has one final test for him at the Royal Rumble.

Looking at how engaging the entire trial was, it was probably the right decision to allow The Bloodline to carry on longer than scheduled. Meanwhile, the attack inside the cage added further heat to the storyline between Becky Lynch and Bayley.

