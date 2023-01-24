WWE RAW 30: Steel Cage wasted in controversial decision as match ends before it even begins

A Steel Cage match on WWE RAW's 30th-anniversary show between Bayley and Becky Lynch did not take place as planned.

Since being put on the shelf by Damage CTRL after a vicious attack on the RAW after SummerSlam, The Man has been hunting for revenge. Vengeance was partly served when she, as part of Bianca Belair's team, defeated The Role Model and her team at Survivor Series: Wargames. However, the rivalry got heated up in the subsequent weeks.

However, Lynch continued to mock her former best friend and used her wit to goad Bayley into agreeing to a Steel Cage match at WWE RAW 30.

Everything was set for the match to begin, and Bayley was in the ring waiting for her opponent. However, as Lynch was making her way to the ring, she was jumped by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

After putting up a valiant fight, the numbers game proved too much, and Damage CTRL viciously attacked The Man.

Kai and SKY sent The Man into the ring and locked the cage, where they continued to attack her. Adam Pearce came out and broke open the lock to the cage door as Damage CTRL climbed the cage.

The match was somewhat controversially called off after Becky Lynch was too hurt to compete. It seemingly wasted the use of a steel cage, which takes some time to be brought down and then put back up.

Based on what transpired tonight on the latest episode of the red brand, Lynch will look to get revenge on Damage CTRL. Fans will have to wait and see how The Man retaliates.

