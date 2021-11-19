What does Ric Flair think about Jay Lethal?

AEW recently signed Jay Lethal, who appeared on the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Lethal became instantly popular with wrestling fans after impersonating Ric Flair during a segment on Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). It's widely considered Flair's best impression ever.

Let's take a look at what Ric Flair thinks about Jay Lethal?

In July 2010, Jay Lethal and Ric Flair cut one of the most hilarious promos ever. Flair was in the ring with members of The Fortune Faction when Lethal came out. He did an exceptional impression of the 16-time World Champion as fans in the arena cracked up. The whole segment ended with both stars in a woo-off.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Congrats To My Brother @TheLethalJay , But You Can Never Beat Me At The WOOOOO! Congrats To My Brother @TheLethalJay, But You Can Never Beat Me At The WOOOOO! https://t.co/z9CKfzvRRD

Years after that segment, Flair, and Lethal continued to keep in touch. Flair recently reached out and congratulated Lethal for signing with AEW.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Nature Boy talked about Lethal and called him his favorite wrestler outside of WWE. Flair went on to say that Lethal is a nice guy and added he doesn't know why he never made it to WWE:

“He’s an incredibly nice guy, and he’s a good talent, so I don’t know why Jay never made it to WWE.”

Jay Lethal suffers a loss in his AEW debut

Jay Lethal made his AEW debut in the latest episode of Dynamite. He faced the TNT champion Sammy Guevara in the main event. Guevara won the match as he hit Lethal with his GTH finisher.

After the match, The Inner Circle came to the ring to celebrate Guevara's victory. Sammy Guevara offered Lethal a handshake to show his respect to the stalwart. Jay Lethal accepted the handshake, and the Inner Circle joined in to raise the hands of both stars in front of the crowd.

