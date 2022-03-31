What does Seth Rollins think about AEW?

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins has been one of only a few superstars who has been outspoken about All Elite Wrestling. Although he shares a similar journey to the likes of The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Adam Cole, Rollins has had some rather negative things to say about AEW.

"The Architect" recently made his opinion known on how he feels about WWE being mentioned on AEW TV, with Tony Khan's promotion having taken a number of shots at Rollins' home in its three years of existence.

Seth Rollins spoke about the references in an interview with Sports Illustrated, thinking that they reek of desperation.

"I find it very tacky and low-brow, personally. I think it looks and reeks of desperation. I don't think it's anything on our television show that we need to go there and talk down about those guys." Rollins said (H/T Fightful).

However, the name-dropping can work both ways, with Rollins mentioning former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on an episode of SmackDown in the lead up to the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event.

Seth Rollins has previously called AEW a "minor league"

One match that wrestling fans across the world are clamoring for is Seth Rollins vs. Kenny Omega. It's a match that Rollins himself was asked about, which led to Rollins making the now infamous comment regarding AEW as a minor league.

"I just sit there and say, ‘Oh, Kenny Omega what a talent. I would love to wrestle him one day.’ Bah! That doesn’t make a headline. That’s boring and then JR’s got nothing to talk about. Kenny’s great but Kenny’s never proven himself in the WWE. So, that’s what I was saying. WWE is the top of the mountain and I’m the guy sitting at the top of the mountain. So, if Kenny wants to come and play in the major leagues, then that’s fine. The bottom line is, I want Kenny to come to me because I’m not going to him anytime soon.” said Seth Rollins (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The fact that the former WWE Champion stated that he is not going to face Omega anytime soon goes to show what Rollins truly thinks about AEW. While he would love a match with the former AEW World Champion at some point in the future, fans will have to wait a little longer for "The Architect" vs. "The Cleaner."

The Visionary would have a whole host of dream matches waiting for him in AEW if he ever jumped ship, but don't expect "The Architect" to become All Elite any time soon.

