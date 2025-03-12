What if Shinsuke Nakamura signed with AEW? 5 blockbuster feuds that should happen 

Many have discussed Shinsuke Nakamura's move to AEW, which has been fueled by several rumors and speculation. Although this may be unlikely at this point, he would have a whole list of competitors ready to face him.

Recent reports have indicated that, despite what rumors suggest, there has been no confirmation that he is departing from WWE. These began after he dropped his United States Championship to LA Knight a few days ago. There has been no specific information on his contract status and when it could expire, and there is no information on his booking plans moving forward.

It is safe to assume that Shinsuke Nakamura's future will be with WWE for the time being unless he chooses to opt out of his deal or decides not to renew his contract with them. Here are five stars he could face off with should he make his way to AEW in the future.

#1. Katsuyori Shibata and Shinsuke Nakamura meet for one final run

Along with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Katsuyori Shibata and Shinsuke Nakamura were known as NJPW's Three Musketeers. This was due to their contributions to the industry at the time, as they were pioneers of Japanese wrestling at their peak.

Shibata is now signed with AEW and is a member of The Opps with Samoa Joe and Hook. Seeing as Tanahashi is set to retire by the end of 2025, Nakamura could look to have a final program against the rest of the Three Musketeers.

He could begin a feud or rivalry with Shibata in AEW, and this would eventually be his path to facing off with The Ace of the Universe in a bout at a major pay-per-view like Forbidden Door or WrestleDream.

#2. Kazuchika Okada

Both Okada and Nakamura were part of a stable called CHAOS in NJPW, which featured some of the biggest names of the promotion. They would go on to team up with one another on multiple occasions. The two have also been on opposite sides of the ring, competing for various decades, including several bouts in the G1 Climax over the years.

With The Rainmaker being the Continental Champion in AEW, this could be enough for Shinsuke Nakamura to look to reunite with his long-time stablemate. Okada is now a heel, which could spark a feud between these two men.

Kazuchika Okada has been the type to put in little effort in his matches unless he feels the need to do so. The former WWE United States Champion could be that person who revives the spirit of competition within him, and this will allow both men to put on banger after banger in their potential feud.

#3. Samoa Joe

In 2016, Shinsuke Nakamura became the NXT Champion by dethroning Finn Balor. At that point in his time on the brand, he was undefeated. The first man to pin him was Samoa Joe, as he took the title away from him. They would continue their feud for a year, with the title swapping hands multiple times before eventually staying with Nakamura.

The Samoan Submission Machine could be one of the first men to step up to him should he sign with AEW. Joe has never shown signs of shying away from competition, and he could look for this in a former rival of his.

The two could begin a feud, with the former AEW World Champion's new faction, The Opps, by his side. This could also get interesting, as another former rival of Shinsuke Nakamura, Katsuyori Shibata, is part of the group. The former WWE Superstar could feud with the trio and look for allies.

#4. Konosuke Takeshita

Seeing as Shinsuke Nakamura may be in the latter part of his career already, he could look to set up a way to uplift the future of Japanese wrestling. There is no need to look further, as Konosuke Takeshita is with AEW, and at 29 years old, he may just be that.

The Alpha is battle-tested in the ring, facing off with the likes of Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega and standing toe-to-toe with them. He could begin a feud with Nakamura in what could be a passing of the torch type of feud. This could start with the former WWE Superstar getting the upper hand, but eventually, it could lead to Takeshita being put over.

Konosuke Takeshita is also close with Nakamura in real life, as he has also expressed that he follows in his footsteps. Given that he is also signed to DDT Pro-Wrestling, NJPW, and AEW, Takeshita would be perfect to take over the role of one of the faces of Japanese wrestling.

#5. Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is someone who has a great history with NJPW. He has a list of accolades with the promotion, including being the first non-Japanese to win the G1 Climax, among the plethora of titles he has won in the Land of the Rising Sun.

He has also gotten to share the ring with some of the promotion's best. One of these was Shinsuke Nakamura. The two have faced off before in tag team and six-man action, both representing different factions. But they have never faced off in a singles match.

Should Nakamura head to AEW, this could be one of Omega's bucket list matches and one he would love to have before their careers come to an end. This could be done in AEW, seeing as the company has booked several dream matches in the past. With The Cleaner being the International Champion, this could become a feud for the title.

