What did Sting and The Undertaker have in common for their final wrestling matches? Crucial detail you probably missed

Sting has just wrestled in his last match at AEW Revolution and bid farewell to his fans in an iconic way. The match was filled with a lot of high flying spots from Darby Allin and The Young Bucks and the fans were wowed.

One of the things that stood out was Sting’s entrance music. The Icon did not come out to the usual theme song that he uses. Instead, he came out to Metallica’s Seek And Destroy, and that caught a lot of fans off guard and had them out of their seats.

The entire arena stood up and sang along, much to the delight of the departing legend. In what was a strange coincidence, even The Undertaker came out to a Metallica song for his last match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. The song used by WWE then was Now That We’re Dead.

The much anticipated match between the two wrestling giants never came to fruition but seeing the similarities between their two final entrances, fans feel WWE clearly missed out on a match for the ages by not pitting the two legends against each other at least once.

Sting gives honest opinion about match with The Undertaker

Sting vs. The Undertaker was a match that almost all fans in the wrestling community wanted to see. However, that did not come to pass because of a lot of factors.

There was a chance that match could have taken place when the WCW legend was in a wrestling capacity in the WWE from 2014 to 2016. Recently, Sting spoke to CBS Sports and gave his honest thoughts on the dream match and why it failed to materialize.

"I think if it was done right, it could have been a night, for sure, everyone would remember and never forget. They would be talking about it to this day. But it just was not going to happen. I thought, 'Well, maybe if I get my foot in the door, we'll see what happens.' So I got my foot in the door. We did a WrestleMania with Triple H and then Vince [Vince McMahon] called and said, 'Hey, I want you to have a world title match with Seth. Would you be willing to do that?' 'Yeah, I'd be willing to do that.' Still, in hopes that somehow I could get in there with 'Taker," he said. [H/T - CBS Sports]

It would have been a great match and one for the ages if it did take place. Both men are now WWE Hall of Famers and certified legends in the wrestling world.

