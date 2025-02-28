What tattoo did MJF get removed on AEW Dynamite? Symbolism and importance explained

AEW star MJF got rid of his tattoo on the latest edition of Dynamite. He has been going after Hangman Page for many weeks and will take on the latter at Revolution pay-per-view. Ahead of the blockbuster show, Maxwell took some drastic actions and removed his tattoo. Many fans are wondering which one he exactly got rid of. He removed the 'AEW- Bet On Yourself' tattoo.

The former AEW World Champion was absent from the company from the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view. Rumors were going around then that he was negotiating deals with WWE and AEW. After a long absence, he returned at the 2024 Double or Nothing event and revealed that he had re-signed with the company.

The 'Bet On Yourself' tattoo was significant, representing his love for the promotion and his fans. However, he removed it during this week's Dynamite, as fans had turned on him and supported Hangman Page.

MJF makes things personal with Hangman Page

The two former AEW World Champions have been trying to weaken each other for some time now. One week ago, MJF brought up the bad things Hangman Page has done since last year. The former also talked about the Cowboy retiring Christopher Daniels last month. Over the past few weeks, both stars developed a bond as Page sympathized with Daniels. Recently, MJF took advantage of the same emotion.

On the recent Dynamite, the Salt of the Earth initiated an attack on the Fallen Angel backstage. The latter was left bloodied on the floor, and a very worried Cowboy checked on him. The latter tried to find Friedman, but he left the building following the segment.

So far, AEW has yet to provide an update on the former Executive Vice President. With the series of events this Wednesday, fans cannot wait to see who gets the upper hand at Revolution pay-per-view.

