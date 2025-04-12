What The Rock said about AEW's Ricochet in 2016 is finally starting to make sense

Ricochet is currently one of the most hated men in AEW. He couldn't impress the fans with his babyface personality, so he's turned to his dark side.
Mr. High Fly has cited The Rock as his inspiration to become a pro wrestler. In 2016, he shared a post acknowledging The Final Boss in one of his social media posts. The post caught the WWE legend's attention, and he responded with heavy praise for the AEW star.
"...Wish you all the success in the world brother and hope you become a big star in our business. I've seen a few of your matches - you're an incredibly gifted/athletic worker. Keep workin' hard and chasing your greatness. And I thought I was cool doing a little candy ass forward roll into an arm bar," Rock wrote in his post.
Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE
Rock's prediction that The Human Highlight Reel would achieve major stardom in professional wrestling is rapidly becoming a reality, as Ricochet's recent performances in AEW showcase his exceptional talent and versatility. He's slowly and steadily solidifying his place amongst the top wrestlers in the company. His heel turn has garnered significant heat from the fans, thereby establishing him as a successful performer in AEW.
Ricochet is in his ultimate heel era
Ricochet teamed up with CRU (Action Andretti and Lio Rush) and The Beast Mortos against Kevin Knight, Will Ospreay, Mike Bailey, and Mark Briscoe on this week's Dynamite. In a segment, the fans saw his opponents gang up on him to deliver a chop on his head. The segment was captured on camera and posted on X (fka Twitter), which infuriated the ex-WWE Speed Champion, and, as an ultimate heel, he asked Tony Khan to fire the cameraman who shot the video.
Ricochet's arrival in AEW started on a positive note, but soon, the fans started to turn on him. He was constantly booed as a babyface, which gave AEW an idea to turn him into a heel. His heel turn became official during a Triple Threat Match on January 1, 2025, when he brutally attacked Swerve Strickland.