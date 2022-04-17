What time is AEW Battle of the Belts II?

All Elite Wrestling concludes its championship week with AEW Battle of the Belts II tonight. The first edition of the quarterly TNT special aired in January and saw Sammy Guevara compete for the interim TNT Championship against Dustin Rhodes.

AEW Battle of the Belts II is set to start at 8pm EST. The show will be broadcast at 1am in the UK and 6:30am in India on the morning of April 17, 2022.

The currently-announced lineup for AEW Battle of the Belts sees three titles defended in as many matches, with the card as follows:

Jonathan Gresham vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH World Championship

Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women's World Championship

Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW TNT Championship

Sammy Guevara aims to regain the TNT title from Scorpio Sky following their maiden bout on AEW Dynamite. Sky emerged from their clash with the title following heavy interference from American Top Team and Tay Conti.

The main event of that show ended with former UFC flyweight Paige VanZant signing her AEW contract over a fallen Guevara and Conti.

Meanwhile, Nyla Rose is the first challenger to step up to Thunder Rosa since La Mera Mera captured the women's world title from Britt Baker. Rosa defeated Baker at St Patrick's Day Slam and heads into Battle of the Belts against a former women's champion in her own right.

What happened during the first AEW Battle of the Belts?

The first edition of AEW Battle of the Belts, like the upcoming event, featured Sammy Guevara in competition for the TNT title, albeit the interim version. The Spanish God was previously slated for a rematch with Cody Rhodes, who had captured the title from Guevara on the Rampage holiday special.

However, Cody was unable to compete, so his brother Dustin Rhodes stood opposite Guevara for the Interim TNT title. Guevara captured the belt that night and would go on to unify the titles when he beat Cody on Dynamite.

Although Nyla Rose meets Thunder Rosa for the Women's Championship tonight, the first Battle of the Belts saw a clash between the other two women in the title's history as Britt Baker defended against Riho. Baker would retain against the inaugural champion, going on to feud with Rosa.

Ricky Starks wanted in on Battle of the Belts due to his status as the FTW World Champion. He eventually got his wish as he defended against Matt Sydal. Accompanied by Powerhouse Hobbs, Starks defended his title successfully to cement his position in the championship conversation.

Edited by Jacob Terrell