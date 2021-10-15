What will become of AEW's Friday Night-SmackDown Showdown?

As has been well-publicized this week, WWE SmackDown will be extending its broadcast by an extra half an hour, which will slice right into the time AEW goes on the air with Rampage.

AEW owner Tony Khan has already been vocal about the match-up, as SmackDown will be airing on non-terrestrial television, moving to FS1 due to Fox's network coverage of the MLB playoffs.

Khan hasn't been shy about his feelings on AEW going straight up against WWE's flagship show

Khan predicted himself that Rampage will defeat SmackDown in this showdown.

Some have questioned whether the young promoter might not want to be so brash in his claims. But he's already planted his flag in the ground and is ready to claim victory in advance.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT!

All Elite Wrestling has been on a roll for quite a while now and has become the talk of the industry. They also have a roster of talent that can rival WWE in terms of in-ring talent. And there's no doubting the power of Khan's checkbook, as it's been proven recently to be more potent than McMahon's.

It will be interesting to see what happens when these two go head-to-head this weekend. Obviously, Rampage could never beat SmackDown when it airs on 'regular' Fox.

But there's a chance that they could take down WWE's number one show in terms of ratings, considering that TNT has a slightly higher reach and is available in more homes than FS1. SmackDown always falls when it gets moved over to the sister network, and AEW may very well be able to take advantage of that.

In reality? It's doubtful that either show will pop a big number, considering the timeslot and that they will also be competing with another major sport at the exact same time.

Also, Friday nights have never been great for pro wrestling anyway, as it's usually an evening out for many people.

No matter who comes out on top when these two butt heads tonight, it will still make for great chatter amongst the wrestling faithful over the next few days.

What do you think will happen when this week's SmackDown goes head-to-head with AEW Rampage? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

