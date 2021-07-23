When is AEW All Out 2021?

All Out 2021 is the next big pay-per-view for AEW. It will be the third-ever All Out event in the company's history as they build up towards the pay-per-view.

AEW has already announced a Women's Casino Battle Royale for the event, where 21 women will be participating.

AEW All Out 2021 is scheduled to take place on September 5, 2021. The event will be broadcast at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, near Chicago. Tickets for AEW All Out have already sold out after they went on sale on July 9.

What happened at AEW All Out 2020?

In the second-ever All Out event, AEW didn't hold back even though they were putting on a show in the middle of the pandemic. There were 11 total matches with each of the bouts progressing the storylines to some extent.

Jon Moxley defeated MJF, despite being banned from using the Paradigm Shift. He used it anyway when the referee was not looking, to pick up the win. Orange Cassidy also defeated Chris Jericho by dumping him in a vat of mimosa.

The entire pay-per-view event was wild. Unfortunately, along with all the good that happened, there was one incident that marred the proceedings.

Matt Hardy faced Sammy Guevara in a Broken Rules Match, where they took things to the next level. If Hardy had lost the bout, then the rules stated that he would have to leave the company.

Matt did his best but took a nasty bump off a scissors lift, hitting his head badly on the concrete. The incident led to the match being temporarily stopped, but in a questionable decision, they were allowed to continue, with Hardy stumbling all over the place before finally winning it.

He was rushed to the hospital and took time off to recover from the injury before returning to the ring.

I’m genuinely grateful that Matt Hardy is still with us today after the events of last years All Out PPV. #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/HDuMR5GYXj — TheElitist (@TheElitistonYT2) March 8, 2021

It was also the event where Hangman Page and Kenny Omega finally lost the AEW Tag Team titles to FTR.

Given the major significance of the pay-per-view, AEW All Out is usually where some pivotal storylines start or end, ensuring a fresher start after the event.

