When is AEW All Out 2023? Start time, match card, and more

AEW All Out is the next pay-per-view of the Tony Khan-led company immediately after AEW: All In, which took place last weekend in the UK. The upcoming show will happen in Chicago, Illinois, on Labor Day, that is, the 3rd of September, at the United Center.

The first-ever All Out event took place last year on Labor Day as well. With AEW All In putting out an extremely thrilling and entertaining show, fans are now eagerly awaiting the matches set for All Out 2023. All Out is one of AEW's 'big four' pay-per-views, the other three being Double or Nothing, Full Gear, and Revolution.

AEW All Out 2023 Broadcast timings

AEW All Out will begin at 8 PM Eastern Time in the US on Sunday. In Asia, it will broadcast at 5:30 AM. In the UK and Australia, it will broadcast at 12 AM and 9 PM. In the US, PT time, it will broadcast at 4 PM.

AEW All Out 2023 Match card

AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus (c) (With Christian Cage) vs. Darby Allin (singles match).

AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho (singles match).

AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) or Penta El Zero Miedov vs. Jon Moxley.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro (singles match).

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita (singles match)

Some of these matches are a fall-out from the All In pay-per-view, while other feuds have been festering on for a few weeks now. Kenny Omega, a former AEW champion, was clean-pinned by Takeshita at All In in the six-man tag team match. So, Kenny will definitely be looking out for some redemption in the upcoming PPV.

Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, and Penta El Zero earlier clashed at All In in the 12-Man Stadium Stampede match, which had Moxley take in some skewers to his head at the hands of Penta, and Moxley's not going to forget that in a jiffy. The International Championship match, therefore, should be more thrilling than a typical Moxley match - and possibly bloodier.

