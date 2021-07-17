When is AEW Fight for the Fallen 2021?

AEW's third-ever Fight for the Fallen event is just over a week away as the company prepares to host a massive card. It will also be AEW's third and final event in the company's comeback tour following the resumption of touring.

The event will be held on July 28, 2021. AEW will be traveling to the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina for the event. It will be taking place as a special episode of Dynamite, much like the previous two episodes of Dynamite, which featured the two nights of Fyter Fest.

What is AEW Fight for the Fallen?

AEW's Fight for the Fallen is a charity event the company hosts annually in July. The first edition of the event aired on pay-per-view and on B/R Live as a special event. The charity event was focused on victims of gun violence in the first year.

In the second year, the company hosted the event as a special edition of AEW Dynamite instead of as a separate pay-per-view. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funds raised from the show went to COVID-19 relief.

This year's charitable cause is yet to be announced by AEW. This year's show can be streamed live on the TNT channel in the United States. It can be streamed live on TSN in Canada. Across the world, AEW Dynamite can be streamed live via Fite TV on AEW Plus.

Will #AEW Women's World Champion @RealBrittBaker successfully defend her title next week in Dallas? Or will @NylaRoseBeast become the first 2x AEW Women's Champion?



BE THERE Wed. July 21 at @CulwellCenter for #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 2! Tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/jm6LgC2eUa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2021

AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 2 Match Card

Before Fight for the Fallen, AEW has booked a packed card for AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 2. The show will take place in Dallas, Texas.

AEW Women's Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs Nyla Rose

IWGP US Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch

Orange Cassidy vs The Blade

The 5 Labors of Jericho: Chapter 1 - Chris Jericho vs Shawn Spears in a match where only Spears can use a steel chair

The event will be an exciting one and will also determine quite a few matches that the fans have in store for them next week at AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen.

The company's future looks exciting as they continue touring.

Edited by Jack Cunningham