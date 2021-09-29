When do AEW Full Gear 2021 tickets go on sale?

The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is just around the corner and fans are impatient to get their hands on the tickets for the event.

Full Gear is one of four pay-per-views of AEW. It is scheduled to take place on November 13th of 2021.

After the success of AEW All Out, Tony Khan is set to capitalize on the momentum that the brand has right now. The addition of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho, and CM Punk has helped AEW gain immense popularity all over the world.

The recently concluded Grand Slam is an outstanding example of how people have recognized AEW as a major wrestling promotion. Khan's company sold over 22,000 tickets for the show, which took place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Target Center @TargetCenterMN



Tickets on sale THIS Friday, October 1 at 10 am >>> MINNEAPOLIS📣 Are you ready for #AEWFullGear on Saturday, November 13?!Tickets on sale THIS Friday, October 1 at 10 am >>> targetcenter.com/aew-fullgear MINNEAPOLIS📣 Are you ready for #AEWFullGear on Saturday, November 13?!



Tickets on sale THIS Friday, October 1 at 10 am >>> targetcenter.com/aew-fullgear https://t.co/suasCMBIzF

Now, the time has come for Full Gear, which will take place live from Target Center, Minnesota. Interestingly, this is AEW's debut in Minnesota, and Rampage is also scheduled to be in the same stadium a day before Full Gear.

AEW will start selling tickets for the upcoming event from October 01, 2021. Fans can also book for both shows as a combo pack from AEW's official website.

What can fans expect for AEW Full Gear PPV?

With Full Gear set to be the last pay-per-view of the year, fans can expect AEW to exhibit a great show. With all the big stars that the brand has on their roster, Khan could stack up some of the dream matches that fans are eagerly waiting to watch.

It would indeed be a huge coup for Tony Khan if he could outdo the success of All Out, which sets high standards for the brand. Fans have to wait and see whether Full Gear can repeat or surpass the success of All Out.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega ends in a draw.



Incredible match 🔥🔥🔥 Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega ends in a draw.



Incredible match 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/ju93RHzVrR

One match that could happen at Full Gear is the second bout between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson. The duo showcased a stellar performance in the recently concluded Grand Slam show. This time, the stakes can be much higher as Kenny could place the title on the line.

With the likes of CM Punk, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho, and more, Full Gear can be the best pay-per-view of the year.

Also Read

Which bouts would you like to see at Full Gear? Will the rematch between Kenny and Danielson happen at Full Gear? Share your thoughts in the comment section!

Edited by Abhinav Singh