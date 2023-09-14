When is AEW Grand Slam 2023? Start time, date, full match card, and more

AEW Grand Slam is the upcoming special edition of Dynamite that follows the two major pay-per-views - All In and All Out. Grand Slam is set to take place on September 20, at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City. Many of the matches on the card are for titles, so fans can expect at least some belts to change hands in the event.

Here's the complete match card for AEW Grand Slam

Samoa Joe Vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship

Samoa Joe wins the elimination rounds to face MJF

Samoa Joe and MJF will face off for the AEW World Championship. The two have been feuding for a while now, and Joe ultimately won the Grand Slam tournament to go head-to-head against MJF. Joe enters the pay-per-view with the ROH television belt already over his shoulder.

Saraya Vs. Tony Storm for the AEW Women's Championship

Saraya and Toni Storm will face off in the ring

Saraya made an explosive comeback to win the AEW Women's Championship, and a contender for the belt has already arisen - and that's Toni Storm. The two will battle it out at AEW Grand Slam.

Jon Moxley Vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship at AEW Grand Slam

Jon Moxley will not take things lying down

The AEW International Championship match will see Jon Moxley go up against Rey Fenix. Moxley has already had some tough competition to retain his title, as he defeated Big Bill on the most recent edition of Dynamite. He will now go up against Fenix at Grand Slam.

Claudio Castagnoli (ROH World) Vs. Eddie Kingston (NJPW Strong Openweight) (Winner Takes All Double Championship)

Another thunderous Claudio match is on the cards

This match will see the winner walk away with both the ROH World and Strong Openweight Championship. The two have faced each other several times over the years.

Chris Jericho Vs. Sammy Guevara

Jericho and Guevara face off as well

What has been said to only be a match between friends has the potential to become something special because of the two people involved - The Ayatolla of Rock'N'Rolla and The Spanish God.

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin and Sting

Then we have the legendary Sting and the ever-entertaining Christian Cage on opposite sides of the ring, tagging with Darby Allin and Luchasaurus respectively - in a tag team match to round off the match card of AEW Grand Slam.

AEW Grand Slam has the potential to bring out a change in the DNA of the AEW roster. What do you think is going to happen on the television special? Tell us in the comments section below.