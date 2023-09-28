When AEW's Sting met musician Sting

Sting is one of the most proficient legends in wrestling today, with an illustrious career spanning 37 years and counting. The Icon is currently associated with AEW, where he mentors Darby Allin and occasionally wrestles matches. The wrestling legend kickstarted his career in 1985 and found himself in WCW. He made a name for himself with his signature face paint and unique style.

While Sting is a popular figure in the world of wrestling, there is another icon by the same stage name, a musician whose real name is Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner. He is known for his work with his band The Police, which was extremely popular in the late 70s and 80s.

By this time, Sumner had also built up quite the fanbase, so it was an out of the ordinary experience when The Icon heard that he wanted to meet him. It turned out that the musical artist's son was a wrestling fan.

"So I go to meet Sting backstage at his concert, and he comes straight up to me, and with his nice British accent he says, “I’ve got me a nine-year-old son at home, and I went into his room one day and I saw this bloody poster up on his wall. And I said to myself, Who is this other Sting fella? I’ve gotta meet this guy," recalled the wrestling veteran. [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

The 64-year-old worked with WWE for a brief period in his illustrious career. He competed against Triple H at WrestleMania 31 and feuded with Seth Rollins later that year as well.

Sting brought back his Metallica theme for AEW All In

The merger of wrestling with pop culture is one with a fine line for differentiation. From inspiring WWE stars' gear and gimmicks, to signature artists performing their entrance themes, a crossover has always been present in some way.

In the early years of his WCW career, Sting used Metallica's hit single "Seek and Destroy" for his entrance music. It was considered a huge crossover at the time. At AEW All In, he brought back the signature theme with his Joker gimmick, prominently used during his tenure in IMPACT Wrestling. At the PPV, The Icon teamed up with Darby Allin against Christian and Swerve Strickland in a Tag Team Coffin Match.

He signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and has actively been involved in matches and storylines. His protege Darby Allin is set to face Christian for the TNT Championship at WrestleDream on October 1, 2023.

