Multi-time champion brings back Metallica theme at AEW All In: How is it related to his wrestling career? 

AEW All In witnessed a few major title changes in addition to the usage of musical hits and tributes. The event was the promotion's largest attendance, with a record of around 81,035 fans present at Wembley Stadium.

Wrestling veteran Sting teamed up with Darby Allin against Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage in a Tag Team Coffin match. The Icon makes regular appearances on AEW's weekly shows alongside Darby Allin and is incorporated into major storylines and matches for PPVs. During his tenure with WCW in 1999, Sting used Metallica's "Seek and Destroy" for his entrance theme. This was the Woodstock '99 live recording of the song. The single was from their "Kill 'Em All" album released in 1983.

For most of his entrances, the 64-year-old has his signature theme, but on rare occasions, he brings out the classic Metallica song to add grandeur to his entrances. At AEW All In, fans were taken by surprise. The excitement of Sting reverting back to his Joker gimmick on top of the Metallica theme blew the roof off Wembley last night.

Expand Tweet

Sting and Allin won the match when the former put Strickland in the coffin and closed the lid. However, fans hilariously pointed out that the match was technically not over since Swerve Strickland's hair was sticking out of the coffin.

Saraya also made a grand entrance to Queen's "We Will Rock You" and won the AEW Women's Championship

The Young Bucks walked out wearing jackets inspired by Freddie Mercury when Queen performed at Wembley Stadium in 1986. Additionally, Saraya also walked out to the band's "We Will Rock You" song with her family for her championship match.

The 31-year-old made her debut for the Jacksonville promotion last year in September. She then vowed to make a change in the women's division. Over time it was announced that she was medically cleared to compete following her neck injury in 2017. The Anti-Diva went up against Britt Baker in her comeback match at Full Gear.

Saraya was accompanied by her entire family - parents and siblings, including Zak Zodiac, who is a wrestler himself.

The former WWE star went up against Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. This is her first title reign in All Elite Wrestling.

Expand Tweet

All In witnessed the crowning of quite a few champions, including Adam Cole and MJF becoming the new ROH Tag Team Champions; Hook winning back his FTW Championship and The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens), and Billy Gunn becoming the new AEW World Trios Champions.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE