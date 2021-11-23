When is AEW Winter is Coming 2021?

AEW is set to host another special edition of Dynamite called AEW Winter is Coming. Fans are very excited about the show as they expect the promotion to come up with a great event. So, let us find out when AEW Winter is Coming 2021?

The AEW Winter is Coming special edition show will be aired live from Garland, Texas on Decmeber 15th 2021.

This will be the second time the promotion will be hosting this special edition. During last year's show, then AEW champion Kenny Omega battled Jon Moxley with the title on the line and won the match. The likes of Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, Cody Rhodes, Britt Baker and many more were featured that night.

Well, fans have high hopes for the upcoming edition of the AEW Winter is Coming show as recently the promotion has started some interesting storylines.

The exceptional rivalry between Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page, the much awaited battle between MJF and CM Punk and many more storylines were teased during the latest episode of Dynamite. Fans will be eagerly waiting for the upcoming AEW show to find out how these storylines will unfold.

Tony Khan reveals how he came up with the name for AEW Winter is Coming show

Back in 2020, Tony Khan revealed to the media about how he came up with the name Winter is Coming for his AEW Dynmite special edition show.

The chairman of AEW revealed that he hasn't seen the iconic HBO series Game of Thrones, from which the phrase "Winter is Coming" became hugely popular.

"I'll be 100% honest with you guys and I hope that doesn't hurt the performance of the show, I've never watched Game of Thrones. I don't know anything about it, but I know Winter is Coming is a huge expression. My mother is obsessed with Game of Thrones. My father from sitting in the room with my mom, he says it. He's not watching, he's working, but he knows what winter is coming is, everyone knows it. It sounds awesome, whether you're a huge fan of the show or not." said Tony Khan.

Bernard Schouster 🏳️‍🌈 @realBSchouster Match of 2021 is a difficult one, but I'm going to have to give it to Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega from September 22.



There were other top contenders like Stadium Stampede II, Blood & Guts, and WALTER vs Ilja Dragonov, but this was the match I enjoyed most. Match of 2021 is a difficult one, but I'm going to have to give it to Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega from September 22.There were other top contenders like Stadium Stampede II, Blood & Guts, and WALTER vs Ilja Dragonov, but this was the match I enjoyed most. https://t.co/EpIGmIWK8b

The last time AEW hosted a special edition of Dynamite was the Grand Slam show back on September 22nd.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The show had a stellar line-up and fans had a great time witnessing quality wrestling. The Grand Slam show will always be remembered for the bout between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson which ended in a draw.

Jeff Hardy teases a reunion with his brother Matt in AEW here

Edited by Ryan K Boman