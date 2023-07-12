When a Bloodline member proposed to former WWE Diva and got slapped in response

The Bloodline's Special Counsel Paul Heyman has had the privilege of managing some of the most successful wrestlers of all time, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and current AEW star CM Punk. But do you remember when he got slapped for proposing to Punk's future wife?

On the September 24, 2012, edition of WWE Raw, Heyman demanded referee Brad Maddox resign as an official for getting a call wrong during one of CM Punk's matches, which Brad refused to do on the grounds that he was hired by then-general manager AJ Lee.

Lee then came out and blasted Punk and Heyman for trying to take control of the show, which then led to Punk showing AJ the clip of her proposing to him months earlier as a way to gain leverage.

All of this led to Paul Heyman getting down on one knee and promising AJ Lee that together, they would be a bigger and stronger power couple than anyone in the world.

CM Punk sat back and watched as AJ slapped the taste out of The Bloodline's Special Counsel's mouth and stormed off, with the ironic part of the whole segment being the fact that Punk and AJ would eventually get married less than two years later.

What does The Bloodline's Special Counsel think of AEW?

Due to how long Paul Heyman has been in the business, a lot of people value his unique perspective on things. One thing he has been asked about on more than one occasion is AEW, and he's had some very complimentary words for WWE's competition.

Heyman stated in an interview with Ariel Helwani in 2021 that he believes AEW is a viable number two, and even saw some comparisons to ECW. However, he did admit that they need to focus on their own product and improve that first, as WWE with The Bloodline on top is the thing to catch.

Heyman was then asked about AEW in March 2022 and once again stated that he has no problem putting the company over, even saying that he watches it from time to time. But once again, The Bloodline's Special Counsel stated that All Elite Wrestling is nowhere close to doing things that WWE is doing.

