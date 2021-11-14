When did Britt Baker turn heel?

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has been an outstanding star on All Elite Wrestling's roster since the company's inception. Every time she steps into the ring, she gets better and better at her craft.

Her rise in AEW has seen her become AEW Women's World Champion. She defeated Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing 2021 to begin her first reign.

When Baker first joined Tony Khan's company, she was a face. However, as time went on, the darker side of her character came to the surface.

When did Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. turn heel in AEW?

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. turned heel on January 22, 2020, during an episode of Dynamite on Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea. She chastised commentator Tony Schiavone following her victory over Priscilla Kelly and cemented her position on the roster as a heel.

AEW Info @aewinfo Wanna give props to #AEW for rehabbing Britt Baker and giving her such a fun, over the top heel character over the past couple months. Her randomly eating chicken sandwiches, beating people up with her shoe and her fake best friendship with Tony Schiavone is so entertaining! Wanna give props to #AEW for rehabbing Britt Baker and giving her such a fun, over the top heel character over the past couple months. Her randomly eating chicken sandwiches, beating people up with her shoe and her fake best friendship with Tony Schiavone is so entertaining! https://t.co/FkFQC3TdwW

During an interview with Renee Pacquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, revealed whose idea it was to turn her character heel:

"That was Kenny [Omega], that was all Kenny’s idea to turn me heel. I was scared but, of course, I was going to do it. I’m not going to say no, but I was nervous. I never had been a heel before. I didn’t know anything about heat. That’s the best thing that ever happened to me, honestly." (h/t Inside The Ropes)

The Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry also revealed that Chris Jericho helped her with her heel promo work:

"Who better to work with than Chris Jericho of all people? It’s like I literally ripped off some of his character from WCW when he was like the role model and the conspiracy victim. So, he helps me so much."

Her work has been well received by wrestling fans and critics globally, with many suggesting she is the most improved wrestler of the last 12 months.

How many days has Britt Baker been AEW Women's World Champion?

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Britt Baker takes down Hikaru Shida to become the new AEW women’s world champion



#DoubleOrNothing AND NEW! 🏆Britt Baker takes down Hikaru Shida to become the new AEW women’s world champion AND NEW! 🏆Britt Baker takes down Hikaru Shida to become the new AEW women’s world champion#DoubleOrNothing https://t.co/FyZkEcKite

As of this writing, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., has been the AEW Women's World Champion for 167 days and counting. She has defeated Ruby Soho, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, and Kris Statlander during her first reign as champion.

