When did Chris Jericho lose a patch of his hair while wrestling?

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest wrestlers to have ever graced a ring. His longevity, in-ring acumen, and ability to stay at the top have been critically-acclaimed, with G.O.A.T shouts worth discussing.

Jericho has wrestled all around the world and is currently mixing it up with the very best in All Elite Wrestling. His vast experience and willingness to put other stars over have made him a huge hit. Everything from his Le Champion gimmick to his role as the Jericho Appreciation Society leader has garnered widespread appreciation.

Naturally, someone of Y2J's longevity will have a lot of stories to tell, and he has done as much over the years. Many comical and utterly hilarious things have taken place in his career, including the time he lost a bit of hair in the ring during a match.

After you are done laughing at the incident, you will probably want to know when Chris Jericho lost some of his hair while wrestling. If you are interested in the answer, we have it for you right here.

Chris Jericho squared off against Tetsuya Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 13 for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. It was a brutal war that saw both wrestlers take each other to the limit. At one point during the contest, Naito dragged Jericho to the entrance ramp of the arena and hit him with a piledriver.

Being dropped on the head caused The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla to lose a patch of hair. He saw the funny side of it and revealed it to fans, sharing a photo of his bald spot on Instagram and having a laugh with some choice hashtags.

Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito

Wrestle Kingdom 13 took place on January 4 with a stacked match card. Chris Jericho co-main evented the show with Tetsuya Naito, doing battle for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. The match was fought under No Disqualification rules, giving the two rivals the freedom to beat the living hell out of each other.

Naito jumped Jericho at the start of the match, returning the favor to the heel and kicking off an intense contest. The two stars showed why they were considered some of the world's best wrestlers by landing creative moves and taking nasty bumps.

The finish saw Naito nail his opponent with the belt and then a Destino to win the championship. In Jericho's case, it was double trouble, as he lost his title and hilariously his hair.

