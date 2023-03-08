When former WWE Superstar Lana dated an American actor before marrying Miro (fka Rusev)

Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) and Miro have a well-known marriage that the couple is not afraid to flaunt online. But while the AEW star's past relationships were low profile, CJ Perry once dated former Old Spice mascot and actor Isaiah Mustafa.

Miro and Perry notably debuted on WWE NXT alongside one another and tied the knot in 2016. Their personal lives would eventually be put into the spotlight once they appeared on a couple of episodes of Total Divas, where fans got to see their struggles leading up to their marriage.

One fateful episode of Total Divas even featured an appearance from Isaiah Mustafa, who happened to bump into CJ Perry whilst she was out with Renee Paquette and Naomi.

Mustafa was best known as the face of Old Spice before Terry Crews took the helm from him, but before this, he had a brief American Football career before formally transitioning into acting. Isaiah Mustafa has also been married to a woman called Lisa Mitchell since 2018 and continues to act in movies and television.

The former WWE Superstar once brought up having an OnlyFans account to her husband Miro

CJ Perry has been very candid about her opinions, especially during interviews. The star even once claimed that it would only be a matter of time before Miro returned to WWE, which naturally landed The Redeemer in hot water.

During her appearance on The Sessions, Perry recalled just how unhappy Miro was at the suggestion of an OnlyFans account.

“CJ Perry.com, I mean - I think that kinda gives it all, I think that’s the difference of OnlyFans. Actually, nudity is not allowed on BrandArmy. So, Miro didn’t really feel comfortable with me doing OnlyFans and Miro’s very traditional, and very like perception person, and I’m the opposite.” (50:15 onward).

Regardless of her past and even the suggestion of an OnlyFans account, the couple seems happy, and hopefully, in the future, the two will return to pro wrestling side-by-side in either AEW or WWE.

