  When Kevin Nash lashed out at 10-time WWE champion's downgrade with AEW signing

When Kevin Nash lashed out at 10-time WWE champion's downgrade with AEW signing

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Apr 29, 2025 08:05 GMT
Kevin Nash is a beloved WWE veteran
Kevin Nash is a beloved WWE veteran [Image Credit: WWE.com]

Kevin Nash once slammed a former WWE champion for allegedly not putting in work after signing with AEW. Mercedes Mone made her debut in March 2024 and has been undefeated since. She is currently holding multiple titles alongside the TBS Championship.

The CEO has become a polarizing figure since she became an All Elite. Despite putting on great performances every time she steps foot in the ring, she has received constant hate on social media. Her matches against Kris Statlander, Athena, and Willow Nightingale showcase why she is one of the best in the locker room. However, a Hall of Famer despised her attitude in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While speaking on Kliq This earlier this year, Kevin Nash took a shot at the TBS Champion and claimed that she was 'phoning her s***'.

"Sasha, whatever her name is now, CEO ... I watched her match and man she's phoning her s**t in big time. That's not the same girl I watched tear down the house in Brooklyn with Bayley," he said.

Kevin Nash praises AEW's Kenny Omega

The Best Bout Machine has been compared to Logan Paul multiple times, as the latter has been adding and improving his moveset.

While speaking on Kliq This, Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on the comparison between the AEW and WWE stars. The Hall of Famer said that he would wrestle with Kenny Omega rather than the Maverick.

"If I had to tomorrow at 65 years old, if I had to have a match with Logan or Kenny, I’m gonna pick Kenny because I know Kenny can work without a f*cking net, and I don’t know if Logan can. From what I’ve heard from people that worked with him, he can’t," he said.
It will be interesting to see what happens when Kenny and Logan confront each other in the future.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
bell-icon Manage notifications